Tommy Thomas hits back at AG over recovery of US$108 mln from Riza

KUCHING: Former Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas has labeled his successor Tan Sri Idrus Harun’s remarks that Malaysia was expected to recover approximately US$108 million after film producer Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz was given a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) for money-laundering charges linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds as a “red herring”.

Thomas, in a press statement today, said the purpose of prosecuting Riza was not to strengthen the chances of securing monies from the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

“DOJ would have returned these monies in any event because it belongs to Malaysia and was stolen from Malaysia.

“Riza is not offering to pay any new money or monies from any source other than DOJ seized assets. The US$108 million, would in any event be returned by DOJ to Malaysia.

“Thus, Riza is unnecessarily getting credit for returning monies that are not his. Hence, it is a sweetheart deal for Riza but terrible for Malaysia,” he said.

Thomas also questioned the timing of Riza’s discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) for the money-laundering charges, which he opined was “bizarre”.

“In both civil and criminal proceedings which proceed to trial, a plaintiff or the prosecution loses substantial leverage over the adverse party if it withdraws court proceeding before the terms of settlement are completely performed. This is elementary. Hence, one needs to question why Riza has been given a DNAA so prematurely,” he said.

Thomas also stated that he would have never sanctioned this deal.

“I would have lost all credibility in the eyes of the people of Malaysia whom I endeavoured to serve as public prosecutor to the best of my ability, honestly and professionally if I had approved it. I would have betrayed the trust the Prime Minister and the Pakatan Harapan government had reposed in me,” he said.

Thomas also said he has had to put the record straight for a second time on this issue after his name was mentioned on numerous occasions by Idrus in a statement yesterday.

Idrus said that he had been advised that the former attorney-general had agreed to the suggestion in principle to the settlement of Riza’s money laundering charges.

Thomas, in his defence, said as an attorney-general then in July 2019, he decided to charge Riza for five money laundering offences because he was satisfied that the prosecution had a very strong case to establish the ingredients of the offences.

“The documentary trail was substantial and highly credible. Upon conviction, the prosecution would have invited the trial judge to impose a sentence commensurate with the severity of the offences, the maximum being 15 years for each charge.

“But more significantly, the criminal court is given power by Parliament to additionally impose a penalty up to five times the amount involved in the unlawful activities, that is five times US$248 million, which would work out to some US$1.2 billion. We would have sought this sum upon his conviction,” he explained.

Tommy pointed out that what was abundantly clear is that he did not make any decision in relation to Riza’s representation up to the date of his resignation, on February 28.

“A decision of this importance involving billions of ringgit and significant public interest would be made by me in writing. I did not, and none exist,” he said, adding that he also had not communicated with Idrus since he stepped down.

Riza was given a discharge not amounting to acquittal by the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur on May 14 on five counts of money laundering amounting to US$248 million (RM1.075 billion).

Idrus, in the media statement yesterday, said the decision for the prosecution to apply to the Sessions Court on May 14 for Riza to be given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal over five charges were also made after discussions between the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Attorney General’s Chambers and Riza’s solicitors.