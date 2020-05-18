Use information technology to continue fighting to free Palestine — Abdul Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims throughout the world must use modern information technology as a platform to continue the struggle to free Palestine which has been brutalised by Israel, said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East with ministerial status said information technology should be utilised for society to obtain accurate information, share ideas, create awareness as well as disseminate information to the world on the atrocities Israel had inflicted on Palestine.

“Muslims must give their attention to issues involving Muslims. Although information technology was created by the non-Muslims, we can take advantage of it to spread and share the actual facts about the Palestinian issue.

“At the same time, we must also create awareness among people of other communities and races to fulfill their humanitarian responsibilities, isolate Israel, in fact there are Latin American countries which also do not recognise Israel on humanitarian grounds,” he said in the programme relating to the 72 years of Nakbah Palestine which was telecast live over the TV Alhijrah channel here yesterday.

Hadi who is also Marang Member of Parliament also called on Muslim leaders throughout the world not to bow down to the Zionist state.

“Leaders must fulfill their responsibilities to the people in their countries. The elections in western countries are influenced by the zionists through their control of the media and economy, and many presidential candidates are afraid, so they support Israel as they want to win the elections, this is wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, on his commitment as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Hadi said relations with organisations and international Muslim personalities will be strengthened and utilised especially in issues relating to the Palestine-Israel conflict and the atrocities inflicted on Muslims.

Nakbah Palestine refers to the catastrophe which befell the people of Palestine more than seven decades ago after the declaration of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948.

May 15 this year marks 72 years of the tragedy in the minds of all Muslims as more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed with many losing their homes. – Bernama