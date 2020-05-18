Villagers in Dalat shocked following discovery of hand

DALAT: The villagers at Kampung Seberang here were shocked when they discovered a hand in the village yesterday.

Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chungat said that they have taken the hand to Mukah Hospital for examination after they were alerted on the discovery by the villagers.

“The forensics have informed us that the hand could be that of an animal.

“However, they will conduct further examination today,” he said.

Saga disclosed that police have not received any missing person report in the past two months in Dalat.