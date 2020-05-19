14 busted in anti-drug operations

KOTA KINABALU: About RM107,200 worth of drugs were seized in two separate cases, believed to be smuggled from West Malaysia for sale here.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass during a press conference said 1,400.99 grams of marijuana and 600.51 grams of syabu worth RM92,500 were seized in the first case, while the second case yielded 98 grams of syabu worth RM14,700.

“The first case involved four raids where 13 suspects were arrested in Manggatal. In the first raid, three local men aged between 22 and 23 were nabbed in front of a post office in Manggatal.

“In the following raids, five local men, three local women, one foreign man and one foreign woman were arrested in separate units at an apartment along Jalan Tuaran Bypass. They are aged 18-27.

“In the second case, one foreign man aged 21 years old was arrested at an apartment along Jalan Sulaman.

“Raids were conducted based on police surveillance and intelligence. Upon further investigation, it was discovered the drugs were sent to the suspects via local courier service from West Malaysia. We believe the drugs were meant for sale here.

“The suspects face lifetime imprisonment and whipping under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. They have all been remanded until May 22,” said Zaini.

From January 1 to May 16, the Sabah Contingent Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) made 3,943 arrests for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) and the Poisons Act 1952.

Based on arrests made, Zaini said 312 suspects were drug pushers investigated under Section 39B, Section 39A (2) and Section 39A (1) of the DDA.

Meanwhile, police had confiscated 33,981.35 grams of syabu during the same period, compared to 18,624.41 grams in the previous year, which is an increase of 15,356.94 grams.

Zaini said the figures reflected the ongoing commitment of police, especially the JSJN, in combating drug crimes in the state.