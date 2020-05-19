75 families homeless as fire destroys five blocks of houses

KOTA KINABALU: Five blocks of shared houses, comprising 80 doors, were destroyed in a fire near the site of the new Inanam police station and quarters yesterday.

The 12.50am incident left 250 employees from 75 families with nothing.

Construction site supervisor, Rozikahan Amir, 33, said the fire was first noticed by his wife who woke him up.

“I tried to put out the fire but it only grew bigger, so I ran out of the house with my wife and our four children.

“I was not able to salvage anything as all I could think of at the moment was the safety of my wife and children. Everything in the house was destroyed, including documents and my children’s clothes for Hari Raya, as well as our Raya cookies,” he said.

Meanwhile, operation commander PBK II Rozam Shah Rahmat of Lintas Fire and Rescue Station said a call was received around 12.58am, alerting them of the fire.

“Upon arrival, five blocks of houses were already destroyed by the fire. However, we managed to stop 25 more blocks from being destroyed. We also stopped the fire from spreading to other houses about five metres away,” said Rozam.

He added that the fire was controlled by 1.33am, and no casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and total losses are still under investigation.

For the time being, victims of the fire are seeking shelter at the Inanam police station new site quarters which is still under construction.