Analyst: Sarawak Oil Palms may see surprising 1Q results

KUCHING: Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd (Sarawak Oil Palms) may report a good set of results for its first quarter of financial year 2020 (1QFY20).

According to Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research), it believed that the planter’s are not affected by the movement control order (MCO).

“By our estimate, SOP will likely report a good set of 1Q20 results, lifted by higher prices of crude palm oil (CPO) and output,” it said in a note.

“Its upcoming 1Q20 results is likely to show significant year on year (y-o-y) improvement in net profit (NP) driven by higher CPO spot price nad to a lesser extent, output.

“We expect Sarawak Oil Palm to report at least RM30 million in headline net profit or 28 per cent of our full-year forecast. This estimate excludes potential reversal of some of the RM23 million in FV loss of derivative fixed income recognised in 4Q19.”

The palm oil firm maintained its guidance for fresh fruit bunch growth between five to eight per cent for 2020 while its 1Q20 output grew 3.5 per cent y-o-y.

“At the start of the year, Sarawak Oil Palm sold forward about 10 per cent of 2020’s output at an average CPO price of RM2,700 per tonne that will be delivered in the first half of the year,” Maybank IB Research added.

“It guided for its 2020 all-in operating cost of production at RM1,650 per tonne and its operating cash cost at RM1,300 to RM1,350 per tonne.”

Meanwhile, its refinery was shut down for three weeks on planned maintenance in February 2020, but the research firm said that its refinery margin remained positive in 1Q20.

It also forewarned that its existing B10 programme is ongoing but B20 is subject to review; 2020’s group capital expenditure will be less than RM100 million as major developments have been delayed; and that it is still working to obtain RSPO membership and certification.