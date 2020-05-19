Army patrol finds suspected syabu-filled bag at illegal border crossing near Tebedu

KUCHING: An army patrol has stumbled upon a black backpack containing about 5kg of suspected syabu on an illegal crossing along the Sarawak-Kalimantan border, some 200 metres from the Tebedu Inland Port yesterday.

The First Infantry Division headquarters at Kem Muara Tuang said in a statement today that personnel from the Fourth Regiment Royal Armor Corps had found the abandoned backpack on a trail at 10am.

After opening the bag, it said the men found five packages – each weighing 1.1kg – containing crystalline material suspected to be syabu valued at about RM422,370.

“The seizure is among the biggest based on the value of the drugs. The patrol team has brought the backpack to the Tebedu police station where a report has been lodged for further action,” the statement said.

It also said that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the threat of cross border crime, the army and its branches were stepping up their operation to ensure the security of the country.