‘Backdoor government’ comment not belittling Agong – Sandakan MP

SANDAKAN: Member of Parliament for Sandakan, Vivian Wong, yesterday said that Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution clearly states that if the Prime Minister ceases to command the majority support of the members of parliament, then unless the Agong dissolves parliament, the PM and his Cabinet have no choice but to resign.

“Since the word ‘ceases to command’ shows that MPs can vote out the current PM, how is that in belittling of the Agong?” she questioned in a statement yesterday.

Vivian was responding to the statement by Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Central Committee member Datuk Chew Kok Woh, on Sunday who asked if she had belittled the Agong by naming the current administration led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as ‘backdoor government’.

She said that the Parliament was originally scheduled to open on March 9, 2020, but was postponed to May 18 by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in a move to avoid any possibility of their legitimacy being challenged in parliament.

“The fact that the motion to table a no-confidence vote was accepted by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamed Ariff Mohd Yusoff, a respected and learned judge, demonstrates that such a move is well within the constitution.

“Please do not implicate Agong’s name in the defense of PN refusal to allow any debate and question to be heard in the parliament. That is, to me, the real disrespect to the Agong by Chew himself,” said Vivian.

“As a young Member of Parliament, let me refresh the memory of Chew, a veteran in the political arena, that back in 1976 when Tun Hussein Onn was appointed as the country’s third prime minister after Tun Abdul Razak passed away midterm, Tun Hussein Onn conveyed an emergency parliament sitting to seek official endorsement from all members of parliament via a confidence vote motion. Chew should advise his PN colleagues to emulate the leadership and statesmanship demonstrated by our formal prime minister.

“All Members of Parliament, including those from Sabah who will be quarantined upon return from KL later, are here to attend the Agong’s royal address. The parliament has also gone through great double to arrange Covid-19 testing and other arrangements for all MPs and staff on duty just for today’s session. Why not let debates and questioning be conducted in the parliament too? Wouldn’t that be a better use of taxpayer money?”

Vivian said the real question Chew and his MCA colleagues should ask themselves is – why are his colleagues, who are now engaged in forming a government, reluctant to face parliament?

“It is the perfect opportunity to show that the parliament endorses Muhyiddin while getting rid of the backdoor government tag once and for all,” she said.