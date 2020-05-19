Bursa Malaysia’s ADV could reach record high this year

KUCHING: Despite several negative market events this year, including the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak, Bursa Malaysia Bhd (Bursa Malaysia) has been viewed as a “circumstantial beneficiary” to these events, with its average daily value (ADV) likely to reach record high sometime this year.

In a report, the research team at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) said it viewed Bursa Malaysia as a “circumstantial beneficiary” of Covid-19 via robust ADV stemming from market volatility.

“2020 has thus far been marred by several market negative events; US-Iran tensions (January), Covid-19 outbreak (January, still ongoing), domestic political shifts (February) and oil price plunge (March to April).

“Despite so, this boosted equities ADV, starting with selling pressures (January to March) and subsequent “bargain buying” (mid-March to current),” it opined.

It pointed out that year to date (YTD) equities ADV has been robust with the number at RM2.62 billion (RM1.93 billion in the financial year 2019), increasing 25.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) compared with SPLY (January to mid-May 2019).

“If momentum sustains, 2020 ADV could very well trump the highs of 2017 (RM2.31 billion) and 2018 (RM2.39 billion).

“We expect a W-shaped trajectory for the market which intuitively, augurs well for ADV via heightened trading,” it opined.

Aside from that, HLIB Research pointed out that retail participation in equities has risen to circa 29.8 per cent YTD compared with 25 per cent in 2019, increasing the ADV base.

“This is positive for Bursa Malaysia as it should result to higher overall implied rate earned on equities (equities revenue/traded value) given the clearing fee (0.03 per cent) cap at RM1,000,” it added.

“Overall derivatives ADC has been strong with the Jan-Apr figure at 81,000, a significant 69.4 per cent y-o-y jump from 47,800 SPLY,” the research team said.

All in, HLIB Research raised its FY20 and FY21 earnings forecast for Bursa Malaysia by 2.9 and two per cent after bumping up its FY20 and FY21 ADV forecast to RM2.25 billion and RM2.31 billion.

“When stacked against the YTD ADV figure of RM2.62 billion, our assumption seems to have a conservative tilt. On back of strong ADV, we forecast Bursa Malaysia to achieve record earnings this year,” it added.

“In addition, we reckon that in the current market climate, Bursa Malaysia deserves a “scarcity premium”, being one of the very few listed-cos that are able to deliver earnings growth amid a global pandemic,” HLIB Research said, noting that it maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on Bursa Malaysia.