Call us if more than 20 people gather on first day of Raya – police

LABUAN: Residents in Labuan can report to the nearest police station if they see more than 20 people are gathered “next door” on the first day of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, said Labuan Police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad.

He said although there would be no roadblocks during the festive period, strict monitoring would be carried out to ensure that the public complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (NSC) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We would like to remind those celebrating Hari Raya not to violate the SOP during the first day of celebrations. We will not hesitate to take action against anyone violating the 20-visitor per home limit,” he told Bernama yesterday, adding that the strict monitoring was to prevent a “Hari Raya Covid-19 cluster”.

Farid also reminded those wanting to perform the Friday prayers, nightly Tarawikh prayers and Aidilfitri prayers to fully observe the SOP on social distancing.

“Since May 4, we’ve had 16 patrol teams monitoring the movement of people in complying with social distancing, be it in business or worship premises. This is even more so after the Friday and Tarawikh prayers were approved in the Covid-19 green zones within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan,” he said.

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) has allowed at least 12 mosques and eight suraus in Labuan to perform Friday prayers and congregational prayers involving not less than three people and not exceeding 30, comprising mosque officials and staff, as well as certain others determined by the mosque administration.

Masjid Sultan Muhammad V Labuan has decided only its committee members, officers, staff and media fraternity, comprising not more than 30 people, would be allowed to perform congregational prayers in the mosque at any one time. – Bernama