Covid-19: Malaysia records another death, with 37 new positive cases

KUCHING: Malaysia has recorded another death from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 114, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“The 114th death (Case 6,942) involved a Malaysian female aged 77 years and had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and liver cancer.

“She was treated at a medical centre in Pahang and died on May 18 at 3.09am,” he said when giving daily update on nationwide Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today.

Dr Noor Hisham pointed out there were 37 new positive Covid-19 recorded as of 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative cases to 6,978.

Out of the 37 cases, two were imported cases while the remaining 35 where transmitted locally – out of which 22 involved non-Malaysians.

The Ministry of Health had also recorded 31 cases recovered from the virus and was discharged from the hospital, making the total recovered cases to 5,646.

Currently, the total active cases is at 1,218, where 11 of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit – out of which six require ventilator support.