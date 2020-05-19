Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak for sixth consecutive day today

KUCHING: No new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak for the sixth consecutive day today, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said two cases have recovered and were discharged today, each from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Sibu Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries as of today are 437 cases or 80.33 per cent out of 544 total positive cases in Sarawak to date,” he said during a press conference on Covid-19 here.

The state also recorded 90 active cases to date, with one being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

