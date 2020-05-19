Crash at Bukit Pantar Roban leaves one youth dead, another severely injured

SARATOK: A youth was killed after he was involved in an accident at Bukit Pantar Roban here yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, Saratok Fire and Rescue chief Nazry Mohamat said the victim, aged 17, and his 21-year-old friend were heading towards Kabong from Roban on a motorcycle, when they crashed into an oncoming car.

“We deployed our men to the scene after receiving an alert about the accident.

“Both victims were rushed to Saratok Hospital,” he said, adding that the car driver was unhurt.

However, Nazry said the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while his friend is still receiving treatment for severe injuries.