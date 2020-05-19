Crowd at JPJ Sandakan office ignore SOP

SANDAKAN: Some people who came to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) office here yesterday did not practise social distancing when waiting for their queue.

Hence, Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Batu Sapi division chief cum Central Committee member Datuk Chew Kok Woh reminded the peoples to adhere to the social distancing rule and to practise self-hygiene, including wearing face mask when making payment at JPJ counter.

Chew said that the crowd were seen chatting in groups, and were lining up very close to each other, which did not follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the Health Ministry.

“Even though JPJ Sandakan officer Misnan Tamimi had advised the public to adhere to the safety regulations of CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order), especially on social distancing and wearing of face masks, but during my visit there I found that most of them still have this ‘tidak apa’ (ignorant) attitude on these practices.

“I appeal to the public to adhere strictly to our nation CMCO regulations when making their round to government agencies,” Chew said.

He said that during normal days, JPJ Sandakan would handle over 200 transactions. However, during CMCO period, the transactions could easily exceed 500 as a lot of people had to renew their road tax and licenses which had expired during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“I have spoken to Misnan who said that JPJ Sandakan is monitoring the process of road tax and licenses renewal, and the public are advised to come early as the duration to pay cash is from 8am to 11am. JPJ Sandakan only receives cashless transactions by debit or credit card from 11am to 4pm.

“Hence, those who want to pay in cash are also advised to bring along their debit or credit card, just in case the queueing time for cash transaction which stops at 11am ends before their turn,” he said.

It was reported that JPJ Sandakan cash transaction yesterday had exceeded 650.

Chew said that during CMCO period, the public have been assured by the Minister of Transport that as long as they have valid car insurance for the vehicle, they are allowed to be on the road.

“I will be appealing to our Minister of Transport to reactivate the mobile JPJ payment van in order to cater for more public to make payment at strategic satellite town in Sandakan.

“I also appeal to the public to give JPJ Sandakan ample time for them to do the necessary adjustments to cater for your needs during this period,” he added.