Driver gets RM6,500 fine for insulting, obstructing cop

SIBU: A 46-year-old lorry driver was too late to realise his costly mistake as he was slapped with a total fine of RM6,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for insulting a police officer and obstructing him from carrying out his duty.

When the nature of the two charges were read and explained to the accused through an interpreter, he understood the consequences of pleading guilty to the offences.

For the first charge, Yeo Ming Yong of Jalan RTM was fined RM1,500 in default one month’s jail for disobeying the directive of a police officer in the discharge if his public functions at Jalan Bengkel at about 8am on May 17.

The offence is punishable under 21(1) of the Police Act which provides for a jail term not exceeding three months or with fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both.

Yeo was fined RM5,000 in default two months’ jail for the second charge of insulting the modesty of a police officer by showing obscene gestures and uttering obscene language at the same place and time, an offence punishable under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

The offence, upon conviction, carries a jail term which may extend to five years or fine or both.

According to facts of the case, at about 8am on May 17 at Jalan Bengkel, a police officer while carrying out traffic enforcement patrol had issued a traffic summons on the accused for parking his vehicle in a prohibited zone.

The accused questioned his action and then acted to tear down the summons issued to him and also pointed his middle finger towards the police officer while saying ‘f..k’.

The police officer concerned then lodged a police report and the accused was placed under arrest for further investigation.

Yeo was released after opting to pay the fine.