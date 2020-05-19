Families of 100 students receive daily essentials

MIRI: The families of 100 students of SK Jalan Bintang here were presented with daily essentials as part of a school-initiated programme to help those from lower income group who were affected by the

recent Movement Control Order (MCO).

Senior assistant (Student Affairs) Nurmila Abdullah said the programme – Semurni Kasih Kilauan Bintang – was held over three days at Boulevard Hypermarket during which Tourism, Arts and Culture Assistant Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting was invited to present the aid to recipients.

“We are trying to help students from poor families because we do not want their learning to be disrupted during this period.

“In previous years, we gave students the opportunity to shop during the festive season but this time, we are providing essential items to them,” she said when met at the end of the programme yesterday.

The aid presented to the families – each worth over RM100 – included rice, eggs, oil, flour, tea and sugar.

The school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) chairman Adli Munzir Md Tahir said the association began collecting funds for the programme from April 30 to May 15.

“We are grateful to the PTA, teachers, parents and the public for raising the money to help these families.

“SK Jalan Bintang has always been concerned about the welfare of its students and this is not the first school-initiated programme to help less-privileged students,” he said.

Meanwhile, aid recipient Mohd Kadam Abu, 75, praised the school for its effort to help the families of students from poor backgrounds, especially those affected by the recent MCO.

The father-of-seven, who is a pensioner, said even though he receives assistance from the government as well as from his elder children, he nevertheless appreciated the aid presented to him by the school.

“My youngest two children are still schooling – one in Primary 6 and another in secondary school. I still need to take care of them and even though my elder children do help, I do not want to burden them as they each have their own family to take care of,” he said.

Those present at the event included SK Jalan Bintang headmaster Ahmad Othman and other senior staffers.