Ismail Sabri: Police, army personnel will patrol housing areas during Hari Raya to ensure SOP compliance

KUCHING: The police (PDRM) and the armed forces (ATM) will be conducting patrols during Hari Raya Aidilfitri to ensure that the public adheres to the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“PDRM and ATM will be on patrol during the festive season. Some people might assume that when they ‘balik kampung’ there will be no patrols, but the police and armed forces will patrol every housing area.

“If the police or armed forces come across many cars outside a house, they will drop in to check on the number of people in the house,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

He added that the patrols will be conducted on the first and second day of Hari Raya to ensure full compliance of the SOP.

Ismail reiterated that inter-state travel was still not allowed, except in special cases.

“The SOP for inter-state travel remains the same. No interstate travel is allowed except for special cases like emergency or work. Even then, they need to get permission from the police.

“This applies not only to land travel but to air travel between states in Peninsula Malaysia and to Sarawak and Sabah. My advice is before people buy tickets, they must get permission from the police first,” he said.

Ismail also informed that on Monday the police had started to compound individuals for violating the SOP.

“Yesterday, police arrested 142 individuals for violating the SOP in which 124 of them have been remanded, and 15 were given police compounds.

“The police will no longer give advice or warnings. They have been given the authority to take legal action on those who violate the SOP,” he said.