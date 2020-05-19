Kindergarten, nursery offer 50% school fees reduction

KOTA KINABALU: Chung Hwa Likas Kindergarten and Nursery have offered parents 50 percent reduction in school fees for April and May to lessen their financial burden.

There are 649 children enrolled in Chung Hwa Likas Kindergarten, and 48 children in the nursery.

Chung Hwa Likas Kindergarten and Nursery is one of three preschools under the management of Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI). The other two are Chung Hwa Penampang Kindergarten and Hwa Shiong Putatan Kindergarten.

Chung Hwa Likas Kindergarten and Nursery management committee chairman, Datuk Chang Chin Shin, who is also the deputy president of KKCCCI, said the school board had decided to reduce the school fees by half to ease the financial burden of parents who may be affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

School fee is RM250 per month for the kindergarten and RM350 per month for the nursery.

Chung Hwa Likas Kindergarten and Nursery employ around 70 teachers and staff.

Since the implementation of the MCO, Chang said the kindergarten and nursery have not ceased teaching and learning for the children.

“We email homework to the children and conduct online class on Zoom.”

He believed that the government would not allow preschools or childcare centres to reopen anytime soon out of concern of the health and safety of children.

“It is very difficult to make sure children practise good personal hygiene all the time, such as not putting their hands into their mouths.”

He said the preschool would wait for the government’s directive as to when it could reopen.

On another note, Chang said Chung Hwa Likas Kindergarten and Nursery was supposed to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year but the event had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, KKCCCI president Datuk Michael Lui believed that the management committees of Chung Hwa Penampang Kindergarten and Hwa Shiong Putatan Kindergarten were still in discussion over the matter of school fees.

“I haven’t heard back from the two kindergartens yet but I believe the matter is under discussion.”

He added that the chamber has given the management committees of the kindergartens a free hand in deciding the margin of reduction of school fees.