King extends Aidilfitri wishes to all Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah extends his Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to all Muslims in the country.

In his Royal Address when opening the Third Session of the 14th Parliament at Parliament House yesterday, His Majesty also wished all Muslims a blessed fasting month and reminded them to pay their zakat (tithes).

“Continue with your ibadah (worship) and don’t forget to pay the zakat. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin from me, the Queen and our family,” said His Majesty.

Meanwhile, the King also reminded Malaysians to always take care of themselves, their families and the local environment besides avoiding mass gatherings and practicing social distance.

“I hope Malaysia will succeed in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Before I end my speech, the Queen and I pray that Malaysia and its people will always be blessed and live in peace and harmony,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said. — Bernama