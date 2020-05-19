KPDNHEP to release price control scheme for Raya today — Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will announce the 2020 Festive Season Price Control Scheme today in conjunction with the forthcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the ministry will closely monitor the price of essential goods such as chicken so that businessmen would not take advantage of the situation to hike prices.

“KPDNHEP will announce the scheme tomorrow (May 19). I have spoken to Minister of KPDNHEP Nanta (Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi) who will announce the scheme.

“With the scheme, all essential goods including chicken for the coming celebration of Hari Raya will have a ceiling price. So wait for the announcement,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya yesterday.

He said this when responding to a reporter who informed that some sellers in Terengganu had hiked the price of chicken to RM19.60 per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government has been informed that the supply of essential food is sufficient and able to meet the continuous demand of the country.

He warned wholesalers and retailers not to simply hike prices of essential food and advised the people not to worry about shortage of food supply.

“Like I said, the food supply is sufficient during this Ramadan month.”

He also said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry has ensured that the supply of essential food such as fish, chicken and rice in the country is sufficient.

“Not only is the food supply at the various premises sufficient but our stockpiles by suppliers and wholesalers are sufficient too,” he said.