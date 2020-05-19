Mall gets praise from SMC chairman for putting up Covid-19 measures

SIBU: A shopping mall here has won praise from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting for enforcing body temperature scanning and stringent crowd control.

He noted that two units of body temperature scanners had been installed at the mall and the number of shoppers was limited to 50 at any one time.

“The body scanners for temperature measurement are the first to be installed in any Sibu mall – (There are) two units; one at main entrance (to the premises) and one at the supermarket entrance.

“Crowd control (measures) has also been put in place – limiting the number of shoppers to 50 at any one time,” Ting said in his Facebook post yesterday.

In this regard, he hopes to see more malls here taking similar measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in anticipation of bigger crowds shopping for Hari Raya and Gawai goods.

“During this double festival season, there will be lots of shoppers.

“It is good to see this mall putting in place these measures to ensure public safety,” Ting said.

On another matter, he said UTC Sibu registered 898 customers from 8am to 4pm yesterday.