Man detained for transporting diesel without permit

BINTULU: A man was arrested by Marine Police personnel after he was found to be transporting diesel without permit.

Marine Police Region 5 commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said the arrest took place last Saturday afternoon during an operation along KM10 Jalan Tun Hussein Onn.

“Personnel from our Intelligence Unit stopped a pickup truck that was transporting four drums of diesel and questioned the 40-year-old driver, who was unable to produce any valid document from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs pertaining to the controlled item.

“The driver was detained for further investigation while the truck and four drums were seized and handed over to the ministry for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shamsol added the total amount of diesel seized was 800 litres, worth about RM1,160.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possession of a controlled item without permit.