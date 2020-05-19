Man killed in crash, body pinned under motorcycle in drain

SIBU: The body of a 62-year-old man was found pinned beneath his motorcycle in a drain at Taman Desa Kemuyang here yesterday morning.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim has been identified as Ajut Osit frm Skim Sebintik at Mile 24 Jalan Oya.

He said judging by the condition of the body, Ajut, who worked as a gardener, is believed to have died on Sunday night.

“The victim’s body was found around 9.40am by passers-by who alerted the police. His family said they last saw him at about 8.30pm on Sunday,” Stanley said in a statement.

He added that initial investigation pointed to the victim’s motorcycle going out of control before crashing into the drain.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.