PKR Sarawak Srikandi chief Sylvia Pawa Anggat leaves party

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Srikandi chief Sylvia Pawa Anggat has announced her resignation from the party with immediate effect, saying she made her decision after much thought and careful consideration.

Sylvia said she the decision to quit PKR was made with a heavy heart, considering the fact that he had been with the party for almost 10 years.

“I trusted and doted the party with all my heart. The journey for PKR to be where it is today is not a smooth sailing one. I remember clearly the jeers, condemnation, insults and the pity sighs given by people when PKR Sarawak was launched in 2006.

“Some even made bets, saying that PKR Sarawak would not last for even a year and by the end of 2007, the party would definitely be forgotten by the locals in Sarawak. We had faith that one day, we would overcome this hurdles and hardships together, which we did,” she said in a press statement today.

Sylvia said it was the energy of her youth coupled with the plights of his people in Sarawak that gave her the confidence and hope that PKR was the right political party and platform to be in.

She recalled she was genuinely attracted to the party’s principles of fighting injustices, corruption and bringing reforms to Malaysia.

She said she continued clinging on to that but things had changed recently within the central leadership.

“Without sincere, reputable, fearless and credible Sarawakian leaders like Selangau MP Baru Bian, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and Saratok MP Ali Biju in the party, who were like anchors, foundation and backbone of PKR Sarawak, it will be almost impossible to move forward as a strong team.

“Unity is after all one of the greatest strength,” she said.

Sylvia said after a thorough discussion and advice from the leaders and members from her branch,

it has been decided that it is best for her to leave the party in order to focus and pursue the real intention and vision of reforming the land.

She, however, said this would not be the end of her political journey and vowed to continue serving the people as an activist.

“Therefore, with humble heart and respect, I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the previous party leadership for the mandate given and providing me the platform to empower and serve the community especially to the youths of Sarawak,” she said.