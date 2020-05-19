PKR Sarawak undergoing rebranding process following mass resignation of grassroots leaders

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is in the process of rebranding its image following the mass resignation of its grassroots leaders recently.

Its chairman Larry Sng said the party, which is putting the present episode behind them, has decided that they are no longer going to use the term ‘Reformasi’ or ‘Cartel’ in reference to their past internal party affiliation.

The party, he stressed, is moving forward to be more united and will come out stronger than before.

He said he has just concluded a “very productive meeting” online with members of PKR Sarawak leadership council (MPN).

“We discussed various aspects of the recent spate of resignations. From our record, there are slightly over 100 members who have resigned or were suspended from the party over the past two months.

“The party had long anticipated their departure and we are in the process of restructuring those branches which are affected,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

The Julau MP said the party is expected to complete the restructuring exercise by next month, saying that they have appointed Robert Lim to be the coordinator for Sibu branch today.

He added more coordinators shall be appointed for other branches in the coming days.