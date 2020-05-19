Police raid pub, bistro in Batu Kawa for operating during CMCO period

KUCHING: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) conducted a raid on a pub and bistro in Batu Kawa New Township here last night for going against the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Padawan Police Chief Superintendent Aidil Bolhassan revealed that a team of police officers from Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters (IPK Sarawak) had inspected the premises after finding that it was still in operation.

“From the inspection at the premise, it was found that the premise was in operation and about ten people were found within

“Of the ten, nine were local males and a woman and a foreigner aged between 21 to 59-years-old,” said Aidil through a press statement here, today.

He added that all of the suspects were subsequently arrested for further action.

They will be investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Rule 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020 and Regulation 15 (1) of the same act.

Pubs, entertainment centres and bistros are among the various establishments still not allowed to resume operations during the CMCO period, which ends on June 9.