RM40,000 for needy Sarawakians in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Sarawakians in Johor affected by the earlier Movement Control Order (MCO) and the present Conditional MCO (CMCO) are not neglected.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said he had allocated RM20,000, while Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas also contributed the same amount to make a total of RM40,000 to be disbursed to Sarawakians in need in Johor, through a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Sarawak Community Association Johor (PKSJ).

“With this donation, PKSJ will be able to assist those who are affected by the MCO, especially those who have lost their livelihood or are without wages since March 18,” said Nanta.

The Kapit MP had also assisted Sarawakian UPSI student associations in Tanjung Malim and several other NGOs stranded due to control of movement.

Yesterday, Nanta handed over 1,000 hamper boxes courtesy of his ministry to PKSJ, to be distributed to Sarawakians in need at Johor. PKSJ deputy chairman Joseph Oui thanked Uggah and Nanta for their contributions and pledged to distribute the assistance to the families in need responsibly.