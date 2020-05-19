RM79,728 worth of cigarettes, beer seized from house in Bintangor

SARIKEI: Region Five Marine Police Sarikei confiscated cigarettes and beer worth RM79,728 during an operation last Friday.

Sarikei Marine Police commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said the value of the items took into account the unpaid taxes.

Under Ops Landai Covid, his men ambushed a house in Bintangor at around 11.30am, where they uncovered 7,776 cans and 108 bottles of beer, and also 4,000 sticks of cigarettes.

“A 41-year-old local man is now being detained to facilitate our investigation,” Shamsol said in a statement yesterday.

All the seized items were later taken to Bintangor police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) of Customs Act 1967.