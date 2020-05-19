Sabah maintains zero new case record

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is seeing more improvement in her Covid-19 situation with zero new case yesterday.

Additionally, one more case has been discharged, reducing the number of active cases in Sabah to merely 26.

And two days ago, Ranau joined the ranks of green districts in Sabah, as it cleared all its Covid-19 cases.

With the latest development, there are now only 26 remaining active Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

They are located at nine districts – Tawau (3), Kota Kinabalu (4), Lahad Datu (4), Tuaran (1), Kinabatangan (3), Keningau (6), Penampang (1), Kunak (1) and Semporna (3).

Most of Sabah’s districts are now categorised as green zones which means they have no active cases.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 cases in Sabah, the state has registered 331 positive cases with five deaths and 300 cases discharged.

Nationwide, the Malaysian Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 47 new positive Covid-19 cases as of noon yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure to 6,941.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 21 of the new cases are foreigners.

“The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia stands at 6,941, with 1,213 being active cases with infectivity,” he told a daily news conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaay yesterday.

He said 44 cases have recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,615, or 80.9 per cent of the positive cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said no fatalities were reported in the same 24-hour period, keeping the death toll at 113.

“Thirteen positive Covid-19 cases are still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, including six who need ventilator support,” he added.

He also said that between April 27 and May 17, the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) had sent 49,019 students back to their families.

He said students who crossed state borders to return to their hometowns in the peninsula needed to undergo 14-day self-quarantine on reaching home.

“Students returning to Sabah and Sarawak should take Covid-19 sampling tests and if found negative, they should undergo the rest of the quarantine period in their own homes.

“MOH urges all students to learn from the case of several students of a higher learning institution (IPT) who failed to observe the requirement to undergo quarantine at home and were subsequently found to be Covid-19 positive,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said this would pose a risk of Covid-19 infection to vulnerable groups like senior citizens, children and people with chronic diseases.

So far 961 cases in the country involved those aged 60 and above while 318 cases were children aged 12 years and below, he added.

He also expressed concern that 2,931 vehicles had been found trying to make unauthorised interstate travel in the past three days.

“This is worrying, especially if (this number is) combined with the number of IPT students who have returned to be with their families,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham reminded the people to continue abiding by the standard operating procedure (SOP) set under the Movement Control Order and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), especially during the coming festivals.