‘sabahtrace’ application launched

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre has launched the ‘sabahtrace’ application.

The application will be used by ministries, departments, government agencies and business establishments at all industry and business sectors.

To use the application, users will need to register at the website at https://sabahtrace.my to attain a QR ID entry.

They will then need to print the QR Code Sheet and showcase it at the entrance of their premises.

Workers and patrons of the premises will have to use the QR Code reader application to read the QR code which automatically registers their name and telephone number in the system.