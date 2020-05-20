AADK arrests teenagers tested positive for syabu during operation in Siburan

KUCHING: Two male teenagers aged 17 and 19 years old were apprehended after they were tested positive for syabu during an operation carried out by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in Siburan yesterday.

According to AADK in a press statement today, both suspects will be investigated under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependents (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

AADK said the duo were among six; aged between 15 and 23 years-old who were tested for drugs during an operation that was carried out in the Serian Division.

The operation which started at 6am was part of the agency’s Conditional Movement Control Order initiative.

Meanwhile, the public are urged to come forward to any AADK office with information regarding drug-related activities in their respective area.