AirAsia implements measures to ensure safe, convenient travel

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost airline, AirAsia has implemented various measures to ensure travellers during the essential travel period as well as guests with special needs can travel with confidence and convenience in the new norm of flying.

Group chief operations officer Javed Malik said the measures were implemented throughout different flight phases – pre-flight and in-flight.

“We advise our guests to check their travel eligibility as the very first step. Different countries are imposing different regulations, so do check with your local respective governments on travel restrictions,” he said in a statement ysterday.

He said the airline’s crew had continuously worked hard to ensure that the aircraft and cabin environment is cleaned and disinfected regularly. “We also seek our guests’ cooperation to do what they can to ensure everyone gets to fly safely together and we would recommend that guests with prams and strollers to also take extra precautionary measures in cleaning them before bringing them to the airport for your journey,” he said.

He said wheelchairs would be sanitised before and after being used, using linen-free cloth and cleaning, sanitising, and disinfecting products that are approved by the public health authority.

“Expectant mothers or elderly guests (above 60 years old) can fly confidently as AirAsia has stepped up all precautionary measures to ensure a safe journey. He said pregnant or senior citizen travellers or accompanying passengers could approach one of the airline’s guest service agents to speak upon arriving at the departure hall to be directed to a dedicated counter for check-in.

“Most importantly, don’t forget to observe the universally recommended protective precautionary measures, including wearing a face mask and practising high personal hygiene,” he added. —Bernama