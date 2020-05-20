AirAsia offers credit account extension, unlimited flight changes until Oct 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia guests with bookings for flights departing between March 23 and July 31, 2020 can now choose to have a credit account with a two-year validity period or unlimited flight changes for flights departing up to Oct 31, 2020.

AirAsia Bhd said the validity of credit accounts previously issued for Covid-19-related flight disruptions will also be automatically extended up to two-years for future travels.

In a statement today, it said guests may choose between two options — the first option allows them to change their flight date for the same route unlimited number of times without incurring any additional cost before Oct 31, 2020, subject to seat availability.

Those who choose the credit account option will be able to retain the value of the flight booking in their AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia, to be redeemed within 730 calendar days (two years) from the issuance date.

“The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com,” the airline said in a statement today.

It said that in the next few weeks, the validity period of all unused credit accounts issued to guests affected by Covid-19 travel restrictions will also be automatically extended to two-years.

“This is only applicable for direct online bookings made via airasia.com. For group bookings or those made via travel agents, kindly refer to your respective booking agent for further assistance,” it said.

AirAsia said the airline is complying with advice and regulations from local governments, civil aviation authorities, global and local health agencies, including the World Health Organisation.

It is also closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Guests can refer to the airline’s Covid-19 Guide for step-by-step instructions on how to use the airline’s AI chatbot AVA on support.airasia.com or airasia.com to make their selection. – Bernama