AKPK develops Aidilfitri financial education module

KUALA LUMPUR: The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) has developed an online financial education module, “Raya Prihatin, Maaf Zahir Batin”, as a guideline for the people in celebrating the Hari Raya Aidilfitri during the Conditional Movement Control Order period.

In a statement, AKPK said the module includes topics such as moderation in celebrations, techniques in drafting festivity budgets, shopping tips, guide to make smarter financial decisions and finding the wisdom that lies behind difficult times.

“Apart from the absence of Ramadan bazaars this year, there will also be no visiting and no open houses that have been the Malaysian tradition every Aidilfitri celebration.

“These changes, to some extent, will have an impact on the emotions as well preparations to celebrate this year’s Aidilfitri,” it said.

It said these modules could be accessed for free by clicking on https://bit.ly/3cYNsT or via power.akpk.org.my.

Additionally, AKPK is also offering financial management modules via its webinar sessions.

One of the latest modules offered is “Overcoming Challenges”, which specifically addresses current financial management issues.

Interested organisations can register online at obs.akpk.org.my or by emailing [email protected] — Bernama