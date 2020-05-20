Covid-19: Maintain SOP compliance to avoid ‘Raya Cluster’ – Dr Adham Baba

PUTRAJAYA: A Covid-19 ‘Raya Cluster’ can be avoided if Muslims follow standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry while celebrating Aidilfitri, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said among the SOPs were to stay at home, practice social distancing including while having conversations, maintain good personal hygiene by frequently washing hands and sanitise the house especially surfaces that are often touched by people.

“We are looking at transmission trends when there are mass gatherings or movement in a certain place as this may trigger the spread of the Covid-19 because the virus can’t be seen,” he said when asked on concerns of the emergence of a ‘Raya Cluster’ during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

Dr Adham was speaking to reporters after presenting the Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM) Sponsored Research Award to five recipients in conjunction with the World Clinical Trials Day, here today.

He added that everyone must play their role in protecting their families and the communities, including when travelling between districts, and even if they were in green zones. – Bernama