Covid-19: Samarahan Division now a green zone, zero positive cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING: Samarahan Division is now designated as a green zone, after no new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the past 14 days.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who announced this today, also said Sarawak recorded no new cases of Covid-19 for the seventh consecutive day today.

“Today, Samarahan Division has changed status from yellow to green since there are no cases reported in the past 14 days. There are now five districts which are categorised as yellow zones, while those categorised as green zones amount to 35,” he said during his daily Covid-19 update press conference today.

Samarahan was at one point a Covid-19 red zone together with Kuching Division after previously recording more than 41 cases in a period of 14 days.

There are now no more red zones in Sarawak after Kuching was declared a yellow zone on May 15.

Kuching recorded three new cases in the last 14 days. The other yellow zones are Tebedu, which recorded two new cases within the same period, Lundu (one case), Sibu (one case), and Serian (one case).

Uggah, who is also deputy chief minister, said two more more patients who had recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged today comprised of one individual from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching and one from Sibu Hospital.

“From the 544 total Covid-19 cases so far, 80.7 per cent of them or 439 cases have recovered,” he said.

He also revealed that 87 patients or 15.99 per cent of Covid-19 patients were still being treated in hospitals, while one patient was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

There are currently no patients under intubation.

Covid-19 has so far killed 17 persons or 3.13 percent of the total cases in Sarawak.

Uggah also said a total of 41 new cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were recorded today, out of which 32 were still awaiting laboratory test results.

On another matter, Uggah said a total 43,572 applications for inter-district travels were received at the 28 police district headquarters statewide, including 6,692 new applications today.

He revealed that out of these, 40,326 applications were approved while 3,246 others were rejected.

He also said SDMC has of today received 29,584 notifications to commence business from various economic sectors allowed to reopen under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

In line with this, 1,920 locations were inspected today to ensure compliance to the CMCO. These included supermarkets (305), restaurants (298), factories (43), banks (186), government offices, (88), hawkers (22), markets (208), places of worship (115), recreational areas (52), construction sites (16) and others (587).