Covid-19: Zero deaths reported in Malaysia today, 31 new positive cases

KUCHING: No Covid-19 deaths were reported in Malaysia today, says Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this leaves the country’s death toll from the infectious disease unchanged at 114.

However, he pointed out that 31 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported today, bringing the total number of cases to 7,009.

“Out of these cases, 10 cases were imported and 21 were local transmissions of which ten involved non-Malaysians,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 update press conference in Putrajaya.

He also said 1,189 patients are still being treated at hospitals nationwide with 11 in the intensive care unit and seven requiring ventilator support.

On the number of recoveries, Dr Noor Hisham said 60 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals today, bringing the total number of those recovered to 5,706.