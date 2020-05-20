Don’t take social distancing lightly – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah chief Datuk Seri Hj Hajiji Hj Noor reminded the people not to take social distancing lightly and to always follow health and safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Sulaman assemblyman said that despite the fact that the Federal Government already loosened up the Movement Control Order (MCO) and introduced the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), that does not mean that the people can stop practicing social distancing and all the other health SOPs introduced by the government.

“We must remember that CMCO does not mean we are completely free to do whatever we wish now, especially when it comes to health, safety and hygiene in public places.

“Crowds are also not allowed to be gathered for whatever social, religious or organisational events during CMCO or until further notified by the government,” he said.

Hajiji said this in a small face mask donation presentation ceremony held at the Bersatu Sabah headquarters yesterday, which was only attended by a handful of representatives of the Bersatu Tuaran division, also headed by Hajiji.

The former Minister also reminded Bersatu Tuaran Branch Chiefs (Ketua Cawangan) to equally distribute the face masks to the people of Tuaran properly and not to hoard the masks for themselves.

“We are here to serve the people and despite having our movement limited due to CMCO, we must do our best to continue our service to the people – especially when it comes to distributing donations.

During his speech, Hajiji also reminded people to be wary of spreading news and information especially on social media like Facebook and WhatsApp in fear of spreading falsified or inaccurate information.

He said that besides being against the law, the act of spreading false information or news on social media was also a very dangerous thing as it would lead to confusion and unnecessary panic in the community especially when it concerns the Covid-19 pandemic.