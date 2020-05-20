Former state Forest Dept director Datuk Leo Chai passes away

KUCHING: Former state Forest Department director Datuk Leo Chai passed away peacefully at the age of 83 yesterday evening.

He served in the position from 1986 to 1997. He was also Sarawak Timber Association (STA) chairman from 2002 to 2008.

As a Colombo Plan student, Chai graduated from Adelaide University and was the first Sarawakian to be awarded a degree in Forestry. He went on to obtain a master’s degree from the University of Michigan.

He was also the first Sarawakian conservator.

Chai’s funeral cortege will leave his residence at Jalan Song on May 22 for burial at the Catholic Cemetery at Kota Sentosa, here.

Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How described Chai’s passing as the passing of a good son of Sarawak.

“He was instrumental in the institution of our good forest management policies and systems during his time.

“There was no national parks management before him. He worked on it. He is in peace now,” he said, when conveying his condolences.

Chai is survived by his wife Datin Frances Chia, children Geraldine and Leslie, children-in-law Desmond Kho, Dianne Tsen and Dora Wee and six grandchildren.