Hafarizam sends new representation to AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno legal adviser Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun has sent a second representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to review the money laundering charges, involving RM15 million, filed against him.

His lawyer, Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican, informed High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali the matter when the case came up for mention yesterday.

“Prior to this, we have sent a representation, but it was rejected by the AGC and we have sent a new representation last week, giving a different ground,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul confirmed it.

Mohd Nazlan also fixed Aug 3 to 19 to hear the case pending outcome of the representation.

The hearing will begin on Aug 3 to 6, 10 to 13 and 17 to 19, except on Friday, he said.

The court had earlier set 12 days from June 8 to hear the matter.

On Feb 21 last year, Mohd Hafarizam pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, involving RM15 million, which he allegedly received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and deposited into the account of his legal firm.

On the first count, he was alleged to have been directly involved in two transactions involving proceeds from unlawful activities, totalling RM11,500,000.00 in two AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheques belonging to Najib, which were deposited into the account of Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak (HWAM) at CIMB Bank Berhad.

The offence was allegedly committed at PWTC branch of CIMB Bank at, Suite 1, Level 5, Menara Dato’ Onn, Jalan Tun Ismail, here between April 16, 2014 and Nov 4, 2014.

Mohd Hafarizam was also charged with committing a similar offence, involving RM3.5 million through a AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque belonging to Najib, which was deposited into the account of the same legal firm at CIMB Bank Berhad at the same place on Feb 12, 2015.

Both the charges were framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the proceeds from unlawful activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty. — Bernama