In festive message, CP advises S’wakians not to ‘balik kampung’

KUCHING: The police will be stepping up its enforcement at roadblocks throughout Sarawak to deter people from making their ‘balik kampung’ trips for the coming Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said state Commissioner of Police Datuk Aidi Ismail.

“All Sarawakians are advised not to go back to their kampung and to abide by the rules under the Conditional Movement Control Order at all times,” he said in a festive message posted on the ‘Polis Sarawak’ Facebook page today.

He added that in addition to ensuring peace and security in the state during the celebrations, the police would not let up in its task to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Aidi said that the culture of balik kampung for Aidilfitri and Raya among celebrants and non-celebrants cannot go on as usual this year due to the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had last Friday reminded Sarawakians that they were not allowed to go for ‘ngabang’ or house to house visiting during the coming celebrations.

“There are people who interpreted that we (the state government) will allow 20 persons to go ‘ngabang’ to one person’s house. That’s why I want to emphasise here that house to house visiting is not allowed.

“But we allow family members to be together, within a day with not more than 20 people during the festivity,” he explained at a press conference.

Sarawak yesterday recorded its sixth consecutive day with no new Covid-19 cases and recoveries rising to 80.33 per cent of the 544 cumulative number of cases in the state. The death toll stands at 17.