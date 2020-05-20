June 19 hearing of Ahmad Maslan’s application

KUALA LUMPUR: Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s application to strike out the charges on money laundering and giving false statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be heard before the Sessions Court here on June 19.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria informed Bernama of the date through a WhatsApp message yesterday.

She said the court had earlier fixed June 12 for the hearing, but had changed it to June 19.

Ahmad was slapped with the two charges on Jan 21.

On the first charge, he was accused of money laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, and in doing so, had violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The former deputy finance minister was alleged to have received the money from Najib, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated Nov 27, 2013, which he (Ahmad) personally cashed on the same day.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

On the second charge, Ahmad was accused of giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by MACC investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, over the issue at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45 pm and 3.30 pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama