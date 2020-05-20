MPOCC welcomes new chairman

MIRI: The newly appointed chairman of Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC), Muhtar Suhaili is looking forward to a close collaboration between stakeholders and industry players.

Muhtar, 39, who was officially appointed on May 11, dedicated the appointment to his father Suhaili Rasdan, his mother Norsiah Junaidi, his wife Wan Lydia Salmi and other family members.

It is the sacrifice of his parents that has fueled his spirit to be a successful and useful man to the society.

“To all MPOCC, stakeholders and industry players, I hope we will work closely together in driving MPOCC to achieve its goals and strategies, In shaa Allah. Let’s power progress together,” he said.

The father of four holds a Master’s Degree in Petroleum Technology from Curtin University of Technology Australia and a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechatronics Engineering from International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and is currently pursuing his Doctoral Degree in Business Administration.

Muhtar has 15 years working experience as a lead project engineer with a multinational oil and gas company.

He has vast experience managing various multimillion projects, providing support in business planning, business improvement initiatives, manpower planning, staff capability development and succession planning within the organisation.

He also has experience as a contract holder in managing design offices which include certification of engineering works.

Muhtar particularly enjoys participating in humanitarian works, as evident in his involvement in numerous Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) as well as his dedication in social, education and healthcare missions.

In addition, he has participated and presented working papers as well as delivered speeches in various national and international conferences mainly focusing on industrial development, youth growth and ‘ummah’ empowerment.