PKR Lubok Antu branch chief Nicholas Bawin quits party

KUCHING: Land rights activist Nicholas Bawin Anggat has resigned as a member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), thus effectively quitting his positions as Lubok Antu branch chief, vice-chairman and member of the state leadership council.

Bawin’s resignation was confirmed by the PKR Lubok Antu branch committee members in a press statement issued by its permanent chairman Enggang Sandam.

“It is not an easy announcement for the committee to make, as Nicholas Bawin is the founding member of the Lubok Antu branch, and has been the backbone and guiding light of the branch since its inception.

“Nicholas Bawin’s contribution to the Iban community cannot be lightly stated, indeed, he had served as Deputy President of the Majlis Adat Istiadat , and served in that capacity for 13 years. Nicholas has wide working knowledge of Native Customary Laws in Sarawak including Adat Iban, Adat Bidayuh, Adet Kayan-Kenyah, Adet Kelabit, Adet Lun Bawang, Adat Bisaya, Adet Kajang and Adat Melanau Liko,” Enggang stated.

He noted that Bawin had also testified as an expert witness in many landmark native customary rights (NCR) cases including the Nor Anak Nyawai case.

“In addition to the above cases he also testified in many more other cases during the last 20 years. His evidence in all these cases were found to be credible and accepted by the Court, and indeed Nicholas had helped established the matrix that has led to recognition of NCR throughout Sarawak,” Enggang said.

Enggang said Bawin informed the committee that he resigned because of the unfulfilled and uninitiated promises of autonomy within the party along with the lines of Malaysia Agreement 1963 and as a show of “support for leaders and members who have been recently terminated without a just cause and excuse”.

“Nicholas Bawin’s resignation is no small measure and it has far reaching implications amongst the grassroots in Lubok Antu and also the Ibans of Sarawak. Thence PKR Lubok Antu branch will convene an emergency meeting to discuss our next course of action,” he added.