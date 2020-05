DALAT: The severed hand found by a villager at Kampung Seberang Hilir in here last Sunday did not belong to a human, said Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat.

Saga, when contacted via WhatsApp today, said this was confirmed by a doctor at Mukah Hospital,.

Last Sunday, a villager found a severed hand behind his house at Kampung Seberang Hilir at about 5pm.

Police arrived at the scene after they received an alert on the discovery.

The hand was later taken to Mukah Hospital for examination.