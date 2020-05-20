Two friends charged with selling cannabis remain in lock-up

KUCHING: Two friends would have to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri in jail after they were charged at the Magistrate’s Court yesterday for selling cannabis weighing 206.40g.

Yusfairwan Yusuf and Khairul Irfanizzan were ordered to be detained at Puncak Borneo Prisons pending further mention of the case, said Magistrate Syukri Mokhtar.

No plea was recorded from the two men, in their 30s.

They were accused of selling the drug in front of a premises at Pearl Street here at 11.15pm on Feb 6.

Both were charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and could be punished under Section 39B (2) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for the death penalty or life sentence, and 15 strokes of the cane.

Both men were not represented by any lawyer.

Meanwhile in the same court, a woman faced the prospect of celebrating Gawai behind bars after failing to pay a fine for illegal possession and use of drug.

Sarina Sanda was fined RM4,000 in default two-month imprisonment for committing an offence under Section 12 (2) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Drug use under Section 15 (1) (a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 carries a fine of RM2,000 in default one month in jail.

“She is also ordered to undergo police surveillance for two years,” said Magistrate Syukri in his ruling.

Sarina pleaded guilty to possessing 0.25g of methamphetamine inside a lodging house at Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol in Kampung Masjid here, at 5.30pm on Jan 3.

She also pleaded guilty to taking 11-nor-delta-9-tetrahydro cannabinol-9-carboxylic acid (THC), amphetamine and methamphetamine at the police headquarters’ Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at 6.15pm on Feb 3.

She was not represented by a lawyer.

Prosecuting in both cases was Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.