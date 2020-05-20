Uggah: Task force traced 86 pct of 2,554 close contacts of Covid-19 patients in Kuching

KUCHING: A contact tracing task force has so far traced 86 per cent of 2,554 individuals identified as having had close contact with Covid-19 positive patients in Kuching.

“After screening, 16 of them are found to be new positive cases,” said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 update press conference today, he said there are 365 more persons or 14 per cent of those close contacts whom are needed to be traced and go for screening.

“We are aware 365 of them are not yet to be detected, some have left Sarawak, and we will look for the remaining persons. It is important we try to contact them,” he said, when asked on their whereabouts and whether they pose danger to society.

The contact tracing task force led by former state health director Dr Jamilah Hashim was one of the four task forces formed by SDMC to fight Covid-19 in the state.

Uggah had mentioned last Friday that the task force was expected to produce a report within a week.

The second task force headed by another former health director Datu Prof Dr Andrew Kiyu will handle preventing and controlling of the next wave of Covid-19 infection.

The third task force, to be headed by Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, will be in charge of the preparedness plan for the big wave.

The fourth task force, to be headed by Dr Kiyu as well, will be in charge of real-time analysis of data on Covid-19.

On another matter, Uggah said SDMC is also looking into possibility of allowing photo studios as additional business sectors to be allowed to open under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) but with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) attached to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also reminded businesses now already allowed to operate under CMCO to comply with the SOP or otherwise risk action to be taken under the law.

He pointed out that several actions had been taken against errant operators, but he could not give figures off hand on how many premises where the authorities had acted on.

“The police and the other enforcement agencies are now going around and advising businesses to comply with the SOP. Once the advisory role is done, the force of law will come in

“Comply with the SOP not because of the fear of the law, but out of your responsibility to ensure the chain of Covid-19 is broken,” he said.