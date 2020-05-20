Woman detained, condoms seized in raid on massage training centre

KOTA KINABALU: Police raided a massage training centre after the premises was converted into a prostitution centre at Warisan Square Plaza.

Kota Kinabalu police chief, ACP Habibi Majinji said the raid was conducted by D7 police under Ops Noda around 3.25pm on May 17.

During the raid, police seized several condoms, a handphone and RM300 cash from a woman suspect.

Habibi said police investigation revealed the centre was initially a massage training centre which started operation early this year.

However, during the movement control order (MCO), the premises was allegedly converted into a prostitution centre, believed to cover the rental.

Police investigation also revealed the suspect would advertise her services through WeChat application while payment would be made after the services had been completed.

The suspect is currently being remanded for investigation under Section 372B of the Penal Code for soliciting for purpose of prostitution, which carries a one-year jail term or fine or both upon conviction.