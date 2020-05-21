Covid-19: Malaysia records 50 new positive cases today, total at 7,059

KUCHING: Malaysia today recorded 50 new positive cases of Covid-19, of which 41 involved foreigners.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who disclosed this, also said three of these new cases were imported cases while the rest were local transmissions.

In his daily update on the national Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today, he said the accumulative number of cases is now 7,059 cases, whereby 1,149 are active cases with infectivity potential.

Ten patients are still being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with seven of them requiring respiratory support.

“The National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) reported there were no new deaths today. Therefore, the country’s death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 114 or 1.61 per cent of overall cases,” he said.

On another note, he said the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia today were 90 people.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 5,796 or 82.1 per cent of all cases detected.

Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed a new cluster was identified today involving security personnel at the immigration detention depot in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

He said so far 35 cases were identified from this cluster, comprising 17 Myanmar nationals, 15 Indians and one nationals each from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Egypt.

“The source of infection there is still being investigated,” he added.