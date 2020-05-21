Covid-19: MOH declares end of 13 clusters

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13 Covid-19 clusters have ended, including the two recently announced by the Health Ministry (MOH) on May 18.

The MOH, in its official Facebook page posting, said they were the Section 6 Bandar Baru Bangi cluster, senior citizens cluster (senior care centre), Bandar Baru Bangi cluster (wedding event), Selayang (daily market) cluster, Rembau cluster, Pakistani Tabligh cluster, Sungai Buloh health workers cluster, Pekan cluster, Pasir Gudang factory cluster, BBIM cluster, Tabligh Makassar Sabah cluster, Pengerang cluster and Istana Negara cluster.

The MOH also clarified that ‘Cluster Declared’ meant that no new cases were recorded in a particular cluster based on the specified time period.

“The main criterion for a cluster to be declared over is when there are no new cases after two incubation period (14 days/one incubation), which is 28 days after the symptom date of the last case or the Covid-19 positive date if the last case had no symptoms.

“For example cluster A, say the last date for a positive case (no symptoms) in the cluster is 1/4/2020, this means that the expected expiration for cluster A is 29/4/2020. In this case, we can see that the period between 1/4/2020 – 29/4/2020 equals 28 days,” the posting said. – Bernama